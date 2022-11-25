Categories
Travel

Sarasota Florida weather radar, traffic conditions in SWFL. What to know


If you’re planning on hitting the road to visit friends or family for Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone.

AAA is predicting more than 54 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more from home over the holiday. 

To help your travels go as smoothly as possible, here are handy links to help keep you informed on road and weather conditions in Sarasota and Southwest Florida.

Thanksgiving forecast:Scattered showers could impact some Florida travelers. Most of state should be dry for Thanksgiving

Shopping? Best early Black Friday deals to shop—major savings on TVs, AirPods and more

Traffic conditions near Sarasota, Southwest Florida

Road conditions at 7:39 a.m. Nov. 23, 2022, on Interstate 75 at University Parkway.

Interactive map on traffic conditions in Sarasota and around the state

Find the cheapest gas with GasBuddy

On Thanksgiving Day, the national average for gas is projected to be $3.68 per gallon, about 20 cents higher than last year’s Thanksgiving, according to a recent report by GasBuddy. 

Weather radar for Sarasota and South Florida

Can’t see the weather radar?

Latest weather information from National Weather Service for Sarasota





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: