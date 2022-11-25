Save Big On These Colorful Nintendo Switch Wireless Controllers

If you’re looking for a new Nintendo Switch controller but long for color options beyond the standard black Switch Pro controller, NexiGo’s colorful gamepads might be the pop you’re looking for, and several are on sale at Amazon for Black Friday.

First, there’s NexiGo’s NS32 Bluetooth Switch controller. The design is very similar to the Switch Pro, featuring the same button layout, motion control, rumble support, and Switch-style button labels, plus a turbo button and programmable LEDs around the base of both thumbsticks. It’s compatible with the standard Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite.

The price differs between the color/pattern option you choose. Four models are available for $32, featuring quirky patterns like paint splashes, cartoon astronauts, mosaics, and starry galaxies.

Additionally, the white “Atmosphere” and dark purple “Lightstorm” NS32 models are down to $30. These models feature additional LEDs under the controller’s chassis that give the device a subtle glowing effect.

Along with the wireless controllers, NexiGo’s Wireless JoyPad is also discounted to $43 (normally $50). Note that only the white SnowFall color option is discounted; all other models are at their normal price at the time of writing.

The NexiGo JoyPad sports all the same features as the NS32, including the RGB thumbstick ring and turbo buttons, but it slides into your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED’s Joy-Con slots. You can of course pair the NexiGo JoyPad to your Switch via Bluetooth and use the pad as a wireless controller (it will fit into the Switch’s external Joy-Con grip) or as a split pad for 2-player games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

There are plenty of other great deals on Nintendo Switch games and accessories happening today. Be sure to check out our Black Friday 2022 hub for updates on all the biggest discounts.