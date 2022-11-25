Score iSavings with the top 20+ Black Friday Apple deals, like $300 off an iPad Pro!

Snag AirPods for as low as $80, or an Apple Watch for just $230.

Black Friday Apple deals are here! Whether you’re trying to pick up the latest iPhone, a new Macbook, or upgrade an Apple Watch, there are a lot of deals at the ready. They vary from retailer to retailer, though, so don’t be afraid to shop around.

If you find a deal at one retailer but not at another, ask about price matching. “Check to see if they’re offering any kind of price match or guarantee for Black Friday,” advises Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com.

While there is usually some hesitancy to upgrade, the past few years have marked something of a turning point in Apple products. While there are noteworthy changes in each successive generation, the core performance remains relatively the same. Considering that the M2 chip is beginning to see more widespread adoption, upgrading now means future-proofing your devices for several more years at least. It’s a good investment, and these discounts make it easier to buy.

If you aren’t worried about future-proofing and just want a great deal on still-worthwhile products, the 2020 and 2021 models of various Apple devices present a great value.

Top Black Friday iPhone deals

Apple Total By Verizon iPhone SE (2020), 64GB $99$149Save $50 The iPhone SE presents a budget-friendly alternative that still packs a lot of power into a small, 4.7-inch frame. It can still take 4K video, gorgeous photos, and boasts long-term battery life that’s fast-charge compatible. $99 at Walmart

“Excellent phone. Same size as iPhone 6 we were replacing but it is much better on the web then the 6. Love the features and we did iCloud back up for easy and smooth transition,” one customer said.

“Face Recognition, Battery Life and touch screen works absolutely great! I was a bit afraid at first due to the phone being a refurbished phone but it came in excellent condition looks absolutely new and works perfect! I love it,” said one customer.

Top Black Friday iPad deals

“This IPad is great for value! My 2 elementary children needed a tablet for school homework. When I went school, we had the trusty pad and paper. These days everything is all driven. My 5 year old and 10 year old love these tablets,” said one customer.

One customer said,”Love the large screen and flexibility of this IPad. Easy to pack up and take! Great battery life and the touch screen/keyboard are easy to use!”

iPad with WiFi + Cellular, 128GB, Space Gray (2017 Model) (Renewed) $249 Amazon

2022 iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Blue (5th Generation) $551$599Save $48 Amazon

Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi – 128GB – Space Gray $800$1,100Save $300 Best Buy

Top Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $229$249Save $20 With a built-in heart rate monitor, crash detection, and a gorgeous Retina display, this Apple Watch can help you keep track of your fitness level or protect you in an accident. It’s an extension of your phone on your wrist. $229 at Amazon

One customer said, “The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) has to be the best value Apple Watch in the lineup.”

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch $350$399Save $49 If you want the latest and greatest smartwatch Apple has to offer, this is it. It can perform ECGs, track your bloody oxygen level, and much more. It’s also crack resistant and able to withstand both water and dust. $350 at Amazon

“This is my first Apple Watch along with my first foray into the Apple ecosystem. I was pleasantly surprised at how easy everything is to setup on Apple, crazy fast and easy. I’m still learning the shortcuts and everything, but this watch has been a blast to use,” one customer said.

Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart watch $369$529Save $160 Amazon

Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch $380$429Save $49 Amazon

Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch $739$799Save $60 Amazon

Top Black Friday Apple Airpod deals

“Very comfortable and easy to setup and use. Great sound quality! I can still hear around me too. Love how it tells you how much battery left,” one customer said.

“So much better than the last generation. When I’m walking through my school and I’m in the busiest hallway I just turn on the noise cancellation and everything goes quiet. It’s almost uncanny how well it works,” one customer said.

AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case $140$199Save $59 Walmart

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation) $159$249Save $90 Walmart

Top Black Friday Macbook deals

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $799$999Save $200 This Macbook Air is lightweight, portable, and powerful. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory, it can handle almost any task you throw at it, including video and image editing. Great for working from home! $799 at Amazon

“The laptop is very thin it’s good quality, it came with everything needed. It works perfectly nothing wrong with this computer 10/10 would recommend. App runs smoothly there are no problems with this computer,” one happy customer said.

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop $1,049$1,199Save $150 This laptop packs a lot of power into a thin frame, weighing only 2.7 pounds. With up to 18 hours of battery life, it’s ideal for students or working on the go, and the built-in webcam works great for videoconferencing. $1,049 at Amazon

One customer said, “Love my new MacBook Air, you cannot beat the value for the money when it comes to a Mac laptop!”

MacBook Air 2017, 13.3-inch $400$400Save $0 Walmart

Open Box | MacBook Air | 13.3-inch $449$499Save $50 Walmart

Open Box | MacBook Pro 13.3-inch $419$599Save $180 Walmart

Top Black Friday Apple TV deals

Apple Apple Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation) $69$149Save $80 This Apple TV can stream content at 1080p resolution, provides access to Apple TV+ originals, and Apple Arcade. The Siri Remote can be given voice instructions to search for content, control your smart home, and so much more. $69 at Walmart

“Great deal. Love the Apple TV. Works great and very much an upgrade from what we had. 10/10,” said one customer.

One customer called it one of the best streaming boxes, “If you are an Apple user, you will feel right at home using the Apple TV. Phenomenal streaming device, supports 4k HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.”

