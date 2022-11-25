Shazam! Actor Asher Angel Anticipates Crossover Movies in the DCU

There are new plans being formed for the next decade with the creative future of the DCU, and this has at least one Shazam! star feeling excited. Released in 2019, Shazam! follows Asher Angel as Billy Batson, a young boy with the ability to transform into the titular superhero (as played by Zachary Levi). As the film was a big success for Warner Bros., a sequel was put into development, and Angel will reprise his role for the upcoming sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.





A standalone film, Shazam! didn’t feature much to link itself to the DCU. There was a special surprise appearance by Superman, though his face wasn’t shown as it wasn’t Henry Cavill in the suit. Things might be different moving forward, however, with Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking control of the DCU alongside James Gunn. Angel feels that the change may be leading to some crossover movies involving other DCU characters, and this is something that the actor can’t wait to see. As he regaled in an interview with Josh Wilding (via The Direct):

“Man, I feel really good with Peter and James coming on board. I mean, they’re obviously super talented, and super passionate and, I love how they’re creating this 10-year plan. And I think the DC Universe is going to be… there’s a lot of special movies to come and I’m just ready for Shazam to be integrated with some other superhero movies.”

The Rock Has Promised a Black Adam Crossover

One natural way to go would be for Shazam to get involved with the new story that’s been established with Black Adam and Superman. At one point, there were tentative plans for Black Adam to have a cameo in Shazam! before The Rock pushed for the antihero to first debut in his own solo film. Now that Black Adam has arrived, with Henry Cavill’s Superman no less, the time has come for a crossover to happen. And it’s even something that Dwayne Johnson himself has promised fans will see.

“It was just a mosh of, ‘Just put them both together because they’re both connected,'” Johnson said in a previous interview about why the timing wasn’t right just yet for the characters to meet. “So that’s when I said, ‘You can’t do it like this, we have to respect Shazam and his origin story, that has to be its own movie. Respect Black Adam, this has to be its own movie. Build them up, and then you can do this.'”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released in movie theaters on March 17, 2023.