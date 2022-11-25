‘She Mustn’t P**S Me Off’ – Tennis World Riots Against a ‘Tripping’ Serena Williams Taunting Her Comeback

The American tennis legend, Serena Williams, caused a major upheaval in the tennis community when she announced her decision to ‘evolve away’ from the sport. However, Williams’ most recent hint towards a comeback on the tennis court has finally put a grin on the faces of a plethora of fans.

After a strong showing at her farewell tournament in New York, the 6-time US Open champion decided to hang up her racket. Since then, Williams has given slight hints to her fans and teased them with a return to court. But her most recent hint of a comeback has sparked a great deal of speculation among fans on social media.

Fans react as Serena Williams teased a potential return to the court

Since her farewell match, Serena Williams, who is very active on social media, frequently posts about her off-court endeavors as well as her travels. However, the 23-time singles Grand Slam champion’s recent social media post showing her new set of rackets sparked a great deal of speculation.

She further teased her fans about a comeback by adding a caption, “I’m a little bored.”

As a result, a plethora of fans got excited and speculated that Williams might finally return to the WTA Tour. Meanwhile, some fans said that the former world no.1 tennis player might be just teasing them. Notably, one of the fans stated, “She must not p**s me off ✋🏾”

However, some fans speculated that the American tennis legend will return during the Grand Slam tournament in Australia. He stated, “I feel I’m the only person in the world (since the us open and looking at the things she has said) who thinks she is going to play the aus open.”

Here are some varied reactions from her fans.

Meanwhile, one of the fans stated that the American tennis icon might just pull a Tom Brady. The American football quarterback also made a comeback after announcing his retirement from the game.

A WTA player also gave a hint about Williams’ comeback

The Polish tennis star Urszula Radwańska recently teased a plethora of tennis fans as she shared an on-court picture with the American tennis legends, Venus and Serena Williams. As a result, the tennis community was further intrigued that Serena might be returning to a tennis event.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion hasn’t participated in any tournament after announcing that the 2022 US Open will be her farewell event. However, Radwańska’s recent post on social media has sparked a great deal of speculation that Serena might a make comeback at the upcoming Australian Open.

What do you think? Will Serena come out of retirement in 2023?

