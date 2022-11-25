She Said review – A dark but inspiring tale about Harvey Weinstein

After flopping spectacularly at the US box office last weekend, entertainment journalists have been investigating what went wrong for this Oscar-tipped drama. Have Americans had their fill of #MeToo and powerful abusers already? Or has journalism become so debased in the US that even movie newsrooms repel filmgoers?

I can’t see it doing too well over here either. British audiences need escapism more than reality at the moment.

And She Said doesn’t offer much in the way of thrills. We all know the outcome and this meticulously researched film is too uncompromisingly authentic to spice up a true story with car chases and cliffhangers.

That means a lot of shots of Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan’s reporters talking on phones, knocking on doors and typing on keyboards.

Still, I found it quietly gripping to watch these determined young women uncover the truth with the support and financial backing of their bosses.

It’s a dark tale but inspiring too.