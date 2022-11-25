Sheriff ‘pardons’ turkey that crashed through a window and became trapped inside a Kansas home
The Douglas County sheriff says Tom the turkey won’t face charges for property damage
Sheriff Armbrister has “pardoned” a Douglas County turkey from any criminal damage charges. The Kansas sheriff said the move was made in the spirit of Thanksgiving. A turkey the sheriff’s office identified as Tom reportedly broke through a window and into a Douglas County resident’s home on Nov. 10. Police say the quick thinking and good work of Master Deputy Dunkle and Deputy Bonner, they were able to safely remove the bird from inside the home and set him free.
Sheriff Armbrister has “pardoned” a Douglas County turkey from any criminal damage charges.
The Kansas sheriff said the move was made in the spirit of Thanksgiving.
A turkey the sheriff’s office identified as Tom reportedly broke through a window and into a Douglas County resident’s home on Nov. 10.
Police say the quick thinking and good work of Master Deputy Dunkle and Deputy Bonner, they were able to safely remove the bird from inside the home and set him free.
