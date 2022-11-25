Shivani Rajashekar Dismissed Rumours of Relationship With Co-star Raj Tarun

Telugu actress Shivani Rajashekar does not have a lot of films to her acting credit, yet she impressed the audience with her exemplary performances. The diva recently left the audience floored with her stupendous performance in Aha Naa Pellanta, directed by Sanjeev Reddy. The light-hearted rom-com series won the hearts of viewers and critics equally.

Aha Naa Pellanta also became a topic of gossip recently, when rumours of Shivani being involved in a romantic relationship with co-star Raj Tarun surfaced on the Internet. Recently, the actress was asked for her take on these speculations — and she was quick to offer an explanation.

The Nenjuku Needhi actress said that Raj is one of her best friends and she enjoyed working with him in Aha Naa Pellanta. However, they are not involved romantically as the speculations are pointing out.

Shivani’s explanation must have put the rumours around her marriage to rest.

Keeping aside these speculations, the diva is currently enjoying the best phase of her life with the immense success of Aha Naa Pellanta. Despite the criticism of being slightly lengthy, reviewers appreciated this series due to its fun-filled content and acting performances. The series revolves around the life of Sinu, who refrains from talking to women due to an unfortunate incident which happened in his childhood. In an interesting turn of events, the woman he was going to marry elopes with her boyfriend thus giving rise to a fresh set of complications. The quirky incidents which happen next form the core theme of this series.

Apart from Aha Naa Pellanta, Shivani is gearing up for her upcoming movie Vidya Vasula Aham – First Fight, directed by Manikanth Gelli. Actor Rahul Vijay has formed the lead pair opposite Shivani in this much-anticipated movie. From the trailer, the audience guessed that it will be based on the ego tussles that every couple face in a relationship. As of now, there are no further updates about this movie produced by Lakshmi Navya Moturu and Ranjith Kumar Kodali, under Eternity Entertainment Banner.

