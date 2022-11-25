Shoppers can save £70 on ‘easy to use’ Breville coffee machine

Hundreds of retailers have been releasing early deals this year, and Amazon is dropping new deals every day for shoppers to save money before and during Black Friday weekend.

Coffee machines are becoming household staples for many, with the investment helping to save money on takeaway coffees and provide a premium coffee experience from home.

In it’s 90 years of operation, Breville has become a well-know brand, specialising in home appliances, with a huge range of kitchen items including coffee machines, toaster, kettles and microwaves.

Amazon added the One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine to its Black Friday offers, but the discount and stock could be gone within a few days.

The coffee machine has been reduced from £219.99 to £149.99, saving shoppers £70 for Black Friday.

Buy: One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine (£149.99)