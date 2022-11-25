Should Meghan and Harry be invited to King Charles’ coronation? POLL





The couple’s Netflix docuseries is expected to be released in December and will reportedly focus on their love story and life together. Meanwhile, Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare will follow weeks later, with publication scheduled for January 10. Speaking on the Royally Us podcast, co-hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s invitation to next year’s coronation. Ms Garibaldi claimed the couple could be holding out for an invite to the event, set to be held on May 6, 2023, but that it depended on the content they released and “how bad the bridges could be burned”. The royal expert added: “I think it all depends on what we are going to see in the next couple of months.” READ MORE: Sussexes hope time after book will ‘cool tensions’ before coronation

Co-host Christine Ross added: “I totally agree, you know, there’s been lots of rumours that last-minute edits [are] being done. I think that the documentary and the book come out within weeks of each other. “Maybe they are hoping that between January 10 and, you know, May [that] they have enough time to cool any tensions that might arise.” Ms Garibaldi agreed: “Well, we’ll have to see.” Tensions between the couple and Royal Family have risen since their decision to step down from their senior roles within the Firm in 2020 to pursue other projects.

However, royal commentator Neil Sean has said he believes a snub from Charles may play into the couple’s hands, with a potential TV deal down the line. Taking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean claimed: “Everybody is hankering on at the fact that if Harry is saying negative things in this forthcoming book, that could make things take a turn for the worst. “I truly don’t believe that King Charles would be that cruel to his youngest son, but as ever, Harry and Meghan have been offered another lifeline. All the major networks out in the United States are offering them ‘name your own price’ deals if they’re not invited to be commentators on that spectacular occasion. “If those things are now fractured to the point where there is no return, the pay cheque could be phenomenal.” DON’T MISS: ‘Finally admitted it’ – Meghan-style woke agendy money making game [COMMENT]

Prince William is taking an “active role” in planning his father’s coronation, according to The Telegraph. The Prince of Wales will reportedly have a role in the occasion at Westminster Abbey yet there is “less clarity” over Prince Harry’s place. The King is said to be planning a slimmed-down event to reflect the cost of living crisis in Britain. The guest list is expected to be closer to 2,000 compared to the 8,000 who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. Sources close to the Palace claim the event will be “shorter, smaller, less expensive, and more representative of different faiths and community groups”. So what do YOU think? Should Meghan and Harry be invited to the coronation? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

