Sir Paul McCartney beams alongside wife Nancy Shevell as he shares sweet Thanksgiving selfie

Sir Paul McCartney took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving with his wife Nancy Shevell.

The Beatles star, 80, looked age-defying while sharing the sweet selfie to his 3.9M followers – which showed him taking an outdoor walk with his New York native wife.

Despite hailing from Liverpool, the musician proved he was celebrating the American holiday as he penned that he was ‘giving thanks for love’.

Paul was dressed comfortable in a black T-shirt and zip-up hoodie, shielding his eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

While Nancy wrapped an arm around her beay, sporting a zip-up black sports top and matching black sunglasses.

The pair both had glowing complexions, with Nancy’s brunette locks were pulled into a low ponytail.

‘Giving thanks for love – Paul ❤️ #Thanksgiving #HappyThanksgiving,’ wrote Paul.

Nancy is Paul’s third wife, after saying ‘I Do’ to first wife Linda back in 1968, staying married until her death from breast cancer at age 56 in 1998.

The pair shared four children, Mary, Stella, James and Heather, Linda’s daughter from a previous relationship, who Paul legally adopted.

He then embarked on a relationship with Heather Mills in 2000, marrying two years later – before a messy 2008 divorce.

But finally getting his happily ever after with Nancy, the pair’s wedding had special meaning to it – taking place in the same location as Paul’s wedding to Linda.

Nancy is the vice president of her family transportation business, the Shevell Group – initially crossing paths with Paul more than 20 years ago, when they both owned houses in the Hamptons.

The legendary music star dated the businesswoman for four years before their intimate wedding, where they welcomed 30 guests – including his Beatles’ bandmate Ringo Starr.

Smitten: Paul and Nancy tied the knot at London’s Marylebone Town Hall, after four years of dating (pictured on their wedding day)

Recently, Paul bumped into John Lennon‘s lookalike son Julian in New York’s JFK Airport – sharing a selfie with his former bandmate’s son Julian Lennon.

Julian, 59, took to Twitter to share the photograph, shocked at the chances of crossing paths with one another – which happens to be only weeks away from his father’s 42nd death anniversary.

He wrote in his caption: ‘It’s Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge! None other than Uncle Paul…. So, so lovely, and what are the chances… Thankful…. ❤️.’