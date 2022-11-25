Categories
Sneak Peek: The Sibling Rivalry Between Jamie and Beth Reaches a Boiling Point on the Next ‘Yellowstone’


Last week’s episode of Yellowstone packed quite a punch (literally)! When Beth (Kelly Reilly) convinces Rip (Cole Hauser) and the Bunkhouse Boys to head into town to do a little bar hopping (they only made it to one bar) for some drinking and some dancing, things get out of hand mighty quickly. While we were expecting one of the Bunkhouse Boys to start a fight, it’s Beth who ends up throwing the first punch (or bottle, in this case), landing her in jail.

Ryan (Ian Bohen) catches the eye of Abby (Lainey Wilson), the local singer who danced with Ryan at the inauguration party at the Dutton Ranch.



