She also wore a pair of glittery pumps by royal-loved High Street brand LK Bennett.

For the first time in several years, Sophie also wore a tiara publicly for the Palace event.

She opted for the Wessex Aquamarine Necklace Tiara which, as its name suggests, is a convertible diadem.

Sophie also wore the Queen’s Sunray Fringe Necklace and Earrings in tribute to her late mother-in-law, according to Royal Fashion Police on Instagram.