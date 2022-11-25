Southgate explains Foden snub after England booed off after USA draw

Southgate’s side struggled to create chances during their Group B clash and captain Harry Kane was starved of any opportunities until the 93rd minute, when he headed wide following a free-kick. With that in mind, many felt that it was the ideal time to bring Foden on to the pitch to attempt to make the difference, but he was overlooked.

Asked why after the match, Southgate explained: “We thought it was the right thing to keep the team from the start then the wide players we went with Jack (Grealish) and Marcus (Rashford) ahead of Phil (Foden) for the changes.

“Jack can keep the ball well for us and get us up the pitch, Marcus’ speed we thought would also be a threat going into the last part of the game.”

