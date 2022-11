We haven’t had to wait more than three years for a Steven Spielberg movie in the 21st century, and it’s rare that we’ve had to wait much longer for a good one. Truly great works are rarer, of course, but few filmmakers balance quality and quantity like the two-time Best Director winner. With his best movie in years arriving for the holiday weekend, here’s a look back at the 16 movies he’s made since 2000.