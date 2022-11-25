‘Struggling’ couple awarded over £1,050 arrears and £155 a month

Details to include in the form may be GP letters, care plans, or prescription lists. Once the form has been submitted, the Department of Work and Pensions may contact an applicant for more information or arrange a doctor visit.

People can prepare for this visit by noting things they think the doctor should know about their condition.

Tom’s parents also discovered they were eligible for other benefits. He said: “The man who came round to help me with the form also gave my parents a full benefits check. This meant that they went on to apply for Pension Credit and Carer’s Allowance.”

Carer’s Allowance and Pension Credit are also to increase by 10.1 percent next April, as announced in the Autumn Statement.