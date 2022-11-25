Stumbling upon family footsteps | Sow There!

American history is a patchwork of stories, many of them tragic. In my family most of these stories have been lost. A recent trend in America is to “find our roots” through laboratory-tracked genealogy. Mom bought us the kits for Christmas a few years ago, and we confirmed that we are, indeed, related.

I sometimes wonder if genealogy companies have customers in other parts of the world. If a family lives in a certain country and knows relatives built the church, and got married in the church and are buried near the church, the family has very little need to analyze their saliva.

Everyone remembers their great-great-great-great grandfather who signed the Constitution or has his likeness emblazoned on a bottle of beer. But no one re-tells the story of the kinfolk who died of mercury poison after leaving a saloon in the middle of nowhere.

On mom’s side we have strong females, and we retell the story of my Danish great-great grandmother. Similar to Cinderella, she was a charwoman and married the widowed master of the house. Society did not approve, so they packed their bags. They chose a climate just as cold as the one they had fled, and my grandmother was born to shiver in Minnesota.

In my maternal grandfather’s lineage we have some Scotch/Irish. Grandpa and I visited his seven brothers in West Virginia, including two who still worked in the coal mines.

On my dad’s side of the family, we have a British surname, and my great grandmother’s maiden name was German. No one on Dad’s side ever talked about how we made it to California, but there’s a story about a relative who traded his gold mine for a burrow, and found out later that his former claim contained a great deal of silver.

When I mailed my saliva for my genealogy report, I was not surprised to find out I was a mix of German, British, Irish, Scandinavian and a bunch of undisclosed European.

My sister is the “keeper of the scrolls” and has written a lot of names and dates into a ledger, which should really be uploaded to “the cloud” so we can keep it safe for future generations.

On my recent vacation to Ireland, I was not in search of my Irish heritage, and I could simply enjoy the green hillsides without wondering whether my relatives had left footsteps in a particular bog.

A few days into our coach tour, we stopped at Donegal Castle. We learned that castles exist because of a general trend. The Irish people were minding their own business, fighting or coexisting among themselves. Some of my other ancestors, the Danes, occasionally swooped down to conquer land and women, until big-wigs in England decided to make the green island their own. The mixing of my genes began long before anyone stepped foot in America.

Over many hundreds of years, treatment of the Irish people was less than ideal and men appointed by the British crown built highly-fortified castles to keep their families from being murdered.

Time went by and those castles were blown up, bricks were carried away, and sometimes these castles were restored.

While driving through the countryside, our tour guide pointed out several of the 86 fire towers, built on hills. If invaders were spotted, a fiery glow would travel through the land within hours, and you knew it was time to sharpen your sword. This seemed so ingenious, until I realized it did not result in lasting peace.

I did not buy a T-shirt at Donegal Castle, but I noticed my mother’s maiden name on several stores and street signs as we traveled to another beautiful landscape. Our tour guide said Ward is a common name in Donegal, and many people from the area moved to Virginia.

My sister had no trouble locating our last known Irish relative, James Ward, who was born in Donegal in 1700 and married in Virginia in 1729. I am glad I visited the place of our family footsteps. It’s too bad our relative had to leave such a ruggedly beautiful place. Yet, it sounds like he saved us from about 200 years of battles so we could dig for coal before the potato famine.