Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train


BROOKLYN (WABC) — It was a Thanksgiving you have to see to believe on the subway – a holiday buffet aboard a Brooklyn-bound L train.

Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night’s rush hour.

From turkey to side, everyone gobbled up the food.

Chef Bea from ‘Bea’s Kitchen’ in East New York, Brooklyn prepared all of the dishes and organized the surprise.

