Sussexes hope time after book will ‘cool tensions’ before coronation





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s extended invite to next year’s coronation remains unknown, however experts have suggested the olive branch could be pending due to the upcoming release of Harry’s memoir. Speaking on the latest episode of Royally Us, host Christine Ross stated the couple could be holding out for an invite and are hoping the months between the memoir release and the coronation could smooth over any potential tensions.

Christine’s co-host Christina Garibaldi said that a coronation invite really “depends on what’s in this book” and “in this documentary” and “how bad the bridges could be burned”. She added: “I think it all depends on what we are going to see in the next couple of months”. Ms Ross said: “I totally agree, you know, there’s been lots of rumours that last minute edits [are] being done. “I think that the documentary and the book come out within weesk of each other. READ MORE: Royal POLL: Should Meghan and Harry accept award as royal row threatens to explode?

“Maybe they are hoping that between January 10 and, you know, May [that] they have enough time to cool any tensions that might arise.” Agreeing, Ms Garibaldi said: “Well, we’ll have to see.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had ongoing tensions with the Royal Family since their royal exit in 2020. Since their departure, the couple have directed various public potshots towards the family. The Sussexes even sent the world into shockwaves by accusing an unnamed member of the Royal Family of racism against their young son in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfey in March 2021. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry branded ‘spoiled brats’ awarded for ‘doing nothing’

The couple have settled into a new life, away from royal duties, in California. They share a home in Montecito with their two young children. Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1. King Charles III is set to hold his coronation service on May 6, 2023, which is also the fourth birthday of Meghan and Harry’s son. Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned alongside her husband in the May service. READ NEXT:

