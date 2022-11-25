Sussexes’s award branded ‘suspicious’ as it gives publicity to company





On December 6, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be presented with an award for their “heroic” stand against “structural racism” in the Royal Family. The ceremony will be held by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Foundation but it remains unconfirmed whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance. However, the award was branded as “suspicious” by Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden due to the timing of the ceremony being close to a visit to the United States by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Speaking on the latest episode of Palace Confidential, Mr Eden told host Jo Elvin: “Sorry, I don’t want to be too suspicious but it does make you if they’ve cooked up this sort of prize. “It comes, I think, four days after William and Catherine are in Boston, you know as you say, for getting involved with the JFK library and getting the Earthshot prize, or giving it out, announcing it. “Then, you know, something for Harry and Meghan a few days later.” He added: “It all seems a bit weird. READ MORE: King Charles tweaks royal protocol for David Hockney as artist sports unusual footwear

“As if it has got caught up in, sort of, Kennedy politics.” Ms Elvin said: “Cynics might say, not me, that they wanted Harry and Meghan at this prestigious [and] getting this award and they had to think of a way to make that something.” Mr Eden pointed out: “Clearly it’s got them lots of attention, we’re all talking about it and maybe that’s what they want. “[Maybe] they want, you know, attention for their organisation, so good luck to them. READ MORE: King Charles to use same famous red box as the Queen and his grandfather

In 2021, Meghan and Harry sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the couple accused a member of the Royal Family of asking questions regarding their son Archie’s skin before his birth. Meghan told Oprah that there had been some concern as to what colour their then-unborn child’s skin was going to be. The couple have never revealed who made the comments, although Harry made clear it was not his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip. READ NEXT:

Like Loading...