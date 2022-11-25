Taurus Horoscope Today, November 26, 2022: Work on your relationship

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

New opportunities may present themselves to native Taureans today, making it a productive day. Daily Astrological Prediction says, put today’s efforts toward accomplishing your goals. Do not avoid the tough questions; rather, answer them directly. Good vibes are likely to be all around you, and you may get a jump start on a professional endeavour today. Hardworking experts may be offered a pay raise and/or promotion. All of your efforts will not be in vain. You’ll go far in your career if you have a career plan. Today is the best time to work on your relationship with a younger sibling or family member. It could also aid in settling disagreements. Some of you may be in the mood to go out and socialise, preferably with people you know well enough to allow you to relax and be yourself without interference. Taurus students are likely to improve their standing in an important exam. There is a good chance that you may study abroad at some point in your life.

Taurus Finance Today

There is a chance that some of you will hear sound advice on money and investments. Yet, you should not be too naive in taking advice and should exercise caution. It would be wise for Taurians to think carefully before applying for a loan today.

Taurus Family Today

To avoid misunderstandings about money, it’s best to talk to your elders face-to-face. It could cause an argument or rift that spreads to other members of your family. Your friend may feel comfortable talking to you about a problem in their romantic relationship. Just listen without giving any suggestions.

Taurus Career Today

The stars may align to bring some Taurians a new job or exciting new project. It’s an auspicious day to send resumes, prepare for a big presentation, and attend interviews. Those in the workforce may have something to cheer about if they have had previous clients get in touch with the hope of doing business again.

Taurus Health Today

A turnaround in Taurus natives’ health fortunes is possible. You’ll have more stamina because you’ll be sleeping better. You’ll also return to your previous disciplined eating habits. You might want to incorporate yoga into your regular routine.

Taurus Love Life Today

You may have more time to spend with your significant other or friends as your family members may remain preoccupied with their own lives. Single Taurians can expect to take the next step in a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026