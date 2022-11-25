Categories
The 6 Sad Reasons Men Stay In Unhappy Relationships


You probably know a man who always complains about his unhappy relationship, about how down he is, or the stress it causes him. 

The question most women ask is — if he’s so unhappy, why is he staying with her?

In some cases, the reasons men stay in unhappy relationships are similar to the reasons women stay in unhappy relationships. But there are other reasons that women might not suspect.

The six sad reasons why men stay in unhappy relationships:

1. His partner is attractive

It should come as no surprise that having a beautiful wife, girlfriend, or partner is important for a man. Having an attractive partner by his side is a boost to his ego.

If she’s attractive, he feels validated. Even if he may feel as though he’s lacking in other areas, an attractive partner will boost his confidence.

So, if she makes him unhappy, he becomes an economist — does he value her beauty more than his own relationship happiness?

In many cases, men will choose beauty ahead of satisfaction. And if she may be a bit out of his league, he’ll be willing to put up with the misery in order to still feel that boost of confidence at the end of the day.



