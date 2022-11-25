Categories
Life Style

The 8 Personality Types Of Men That (Pretty Much) Guarantee A Bad Relationship


As women, sometimes we can be blind when it comes to love. When the chemistry is off the charts or we’ve been through a longer-than-average dry spell of good men, we may overlook some red flags and end up jumping headfirst into a new relationship.

Although none of us is perfect and we certainly all have our issues, you want to be cautious about what you’re willing to take on when dating someone new.

And although we often attract a mirror of ourselves to heal those things that need to be healed, there are still certain types of men that you need to stay away from when it comes to relationships.

It’s not because they are bad men, but because their personality types tend to not work out when it comes to long-term and healthy relationships.

The eight different personality types of men that (pretty much) guarantee a bad relationship:

1. The perennial bachelor

He seems to have it all — good looks, a solid job, loads of interesting friends, and a charming personality. He’s even had a string of long-term relationships that seem to go nowhere.

This guy might tell you what’s missing from his life is “marriage and kids”; yet, he has a million and one reason he’s never settled down with Mrs. Right.



