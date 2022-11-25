The Crown ‘missed out on so much’ by skipping over Diana’s romances

Diana and Hasnat enjoyed a two-year relationship after meeting during the summer of 1995. The husband of the Princess’s friend, Oonagh Toffolo, was recovering from heart surgery at Royal Brompton — where Hasnat worked at the time.

“At the time, I was working for Professor Yacoub, the heart surgeon, and Mr Toffolo was one of his patients, so I was involved in his medical treatment and care. I first met Diana when I had occasion to speak to Mrs Toffolo, whose husband was required to stay in hospital for some time,” Khan recalled in 2008. “Diana would visit him on a regular basis. From what she had seen during her visits, Diana became very interested in the workings of the hospital.”

He added: “I found Diana very down to earth and she made everyone feel at ease. I did notice that she was also very flirtatious with everyone. Over a period of time, we became good friends.” Shortly after, that friendship evolved into a romance and by September of that year, the pair were dating.

Diana’s friend has previously opened up about the royal’s relationship with Hasnat, who she nicknamed “Mr Wonderful”, in an ITV documentary to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Princess’ death.

Speaking during Diana, the Princess’s friend and astrologer, Debbie Frank said: “I think that he was, in many ways, a real match for her because he was not seeking for himself. He was performing public service, intelligent, interesting, lacking in ego, real — that’s the kind of person who was able to show her [Diana] what real love was.”