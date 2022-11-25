The Crown’s Emma Corrin calls for gender neutral award categories

“It’s difficult for me at the moment trying to justify in my head being non-binary and being nominated in female categories,” Emma stated, despite also insisting that being non-binary is “Not a rejection of femininity”.

“When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you’re being nominated for a female role or a male role?

“You can discuss awards and the representation there, but really the conversation needs to be about having more representation in the material itself, in the content that we are seeing for non-binary people, for queer people, for trans people,” Emma, who has been pictured wearing a chest-binder, added to BBC News.

“When those parts come up, meaning more people and more actors are playing those roles then I think there will be more of an urgency with which these questions will be addressed.”