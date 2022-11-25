Categories
The Idea That Queen Elizabeth Interfered In Prince Charles’ Early Relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles Is ‘Laughable’ Claims Royal Biographer


Queen Elizabeth II interfered in Prince Charles’ early relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, according to The Crown. Season 3 of the Netflix drama implied that a secret meeting among senior royals in the early 1970s resulted in Camilla being forced to marry Andrew Parker Bowles, instead of continuing her relationship with Charles. But according to one royal biographer, the idea that the queen interfered is “laughable.”

Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles In 1979
Then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Tim Graham/Getty Images

The early 1970s timeline in ‘The Crown’ was a bit off when it came to the various romances

The Crown Season 3 episode titled “Imbroglio” dramatized the complex origins of Charles (Josh O’Conner) and Camilla’s (Emerald Fennell) relationship in the early 1970s. Viewers saw then-Camilla Shand first meet then-Prince Charles when she had been dating Andrew Parker Bowles (Andrew Buchan) off-and-on for about five years. 

