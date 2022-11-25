The Norwegian Barents Secretariat Closes Its Offices in Russia

The Norwegian Barents Secretariat has been present in the Russian cities of Arkhangelsk, Murmansk, and Narjan-Mar, but operations at the offices will be discontinued from the 1st of February next year. That means that the Barents Secretariat employees in Russia will be laid off.

“We have a group of very talented colleagues at our offices in Russia. It is sad that we have ended up in the situation that we find ourselves in now,” says leader Lars Georg Fordal of the Barents Secretariat in a press release.

The decision comes as a consequence of the challenges Russia’s war against Ukraine has created for the Barents cooperation.

“The offices in Russia have had a particular responsibility to follow up large cooperation projects on the Russian side, but as of now the war and the reactions to it, place major limitations on our activity. The challenges with money transfers to Russia have also made it financially difficult to continue further operations at the offices,” explains Fordal.

Still supports projects

Following the war in Ukraine, the Barents Secretariat has continued to support Norwegian-Russian cooperation projects where it has been possible within the current sanctions regime as well as the guidelines from Norwegian authorities.

This has also been requested by the Barents Secretariat’s clients in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its owners, the county councils of Nordland, Troms, and Finnmark.