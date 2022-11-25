The UK should see Shamima Begum for what she is: a victim

The writer is a former local government councillor and special adviser and author of ‘My Hair Is Pink Under This Veil’

The grainy CCTV images of 15-year-old Shamima Begum and her friends at an Istanbul bus station on their way to join Isis in Syria will be forever etched on my mind. At the time, in 2015, I was an independent councillor at Tower Hamlets, where they lived, and served in the governing administration. One of the girls reminded me of my own young daughter. Their departure haunted me: who had radicalised them right under the noses of their parents, teachers, police and the local authority?

Begum is currently in a legal battle to reinstate her British citizenship, having been assessed by MI5 as a threat to national security. But the apparent ease with which the girls travelled still raises important safeguarding questions: the treatment of Begum, now 23 and imprisoned in the Al-Roj camp in northern Syria, shows how easily a potential trafficking victim can be criminalised.

The UK is not the only country grappling with the issue of how to manage those with suspected links to the Isis regime. France has refused to repatriate suspected foreign fighters from Iraq and Syria, instead leaving it up to Baghdad to prosecute. Germany undertakes its own criminal prosecution and attempts to deradicalise and reintegrate the returnees. Turkey began a forced repatriation programme three years ago for the foreign jihadis clogging up its jails, after its interior minister, Süleyman Soylu, protested his country was “not a hotel” for Isis detainees.

The difficulty in establishing criminal intent is that people are a product of the environment they are exposed to. In Begum’s case, this included the doctrine of Isis rhetoric and extremist ideologies. She claimed in an interview last year that the only crime she had committed was being dumb enough to join Isis.

Just a month after she and her friends left the UK, four other female students at the Bethnal Green Academy, aged 15 and 16, were made wards of court on the order of a judge who was concerned that “the children” might “take steps to leave the jurisdiction and travel to a conflict zone”. This court order removed their passports, preventing them from travelling abroad.

This approach is a stark contrast with the Special Immigration Appeals Commission hearing which is under way in London this week. The security services have argued that Begum knew what she was doing when she joined Isis at the age of 15 — still a dependent and a child in the eyes of the law.

Sadly, a police intervention aimed at investigating Begum and her friends Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase before they travelled, failed completely. The girls were handed letters requesting parental consent for interviews with law enforcement but never gave them to their parents. The Metropolitan Police later apologised to the families but, partly through their negligence, the girls’ fate was sealed. Kadiza is thought to have been killed in an air strike in Syria. Amira is also presumed dead.

In the same year that the girls left England, I was standing as an independent mayoral candidate for Tower Hamlets. I called for a public inquiry into how the schoolgirls came to be radicalised and also asked for a serious case review, a motion that was never even debated.

Begum’s barrister, Samantha Knights KC, said the police had an obligation to help her return to the UK if she was a victim of human trafficking. “At its heart, this case concerns a British child aged 15 who was persuaded, influenced and affected with her friends by a determined and effective Isis propaganda machine,” she told the tribunal this week. Earlier this year, it was reported that Scotland Yard had discovered that a people smuggler working for Canadian intelligence was responsible for helping Begum and her friends into Syria.

Permanently stripping Begum of her citizenship, as the UK government has sought to do, will not help protect the public or young people at risk of being radicalised.

A historic case review could reveal why she and her friends made the journey to Syria and help prevent other vulnerable young people following the same route. In Denmark, preventing radicalisation involves a “multi-agency” collaboration between social services, schools, healthcare providers, police and intelligence services.

Parents in Tower Hamlets have told me they fear that the person or people responsible for grooming Begum may still be out there. If the government wants to protect young people from extremism they need to start in Bethnal Green — and how we failed in our duty of care.