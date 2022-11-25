Categories Celebrities These 11 Actors Were “Born To Play” These Roles, And I Desperately Want To Know If You Agree Or Disagree Post author By Sarah Aspler Post date November 25, 2022 No Comments on These 11 Actors Were “Born To Play” These Roles, And I Desperately Want To Know If You Agree Or Disagree Actors Who Were Born To Play Roles Poll In my opinion, about 50% of these actors were ABSOLUTELY BORN to play these roles. But what do you think? Answer the polls below: Now it’s your turn! Who is a “perfectly cast” actor? Comment below! Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags actors, agree, born, desperately, disagree, play, roles ← GO Jazz Big Band swings The Beatles → Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Best .50 GS Loadout Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.