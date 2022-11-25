These Are the Worst Horror Movies of All Time – But They’re Still Must-watches

Bad movies have a reputation for being inferior films, but many of these actually deserve to be seen. A film’s goal should not be good or bad, it should be to entertain. There are bad films, for sure, but many of these miss their intended mark so severely that they become wildly entertaining. Movies like The Room and Samurai Cop are legendary for being so inept in their own genre that it becomes a comedy. With this notion in mind, there are numerous horror films that fit this mold, but four of them stand out as must-see films.





4/4 Insectula! Invests In Inferiority

Insectula! takes a B-movie concept and stretches its obviously low budget into one of the funniest films in the bad movie circuit. The film centers around Insectula, a gigantic mosquito-like alien who comes to Earth and wreaks havoc on the planet. The aircraft-sized monster is badly rendered CGI to the point where it is obviously not there, and its kills are equally ridiculous. It doesn’t tell a story as much as it jumps from scene to scene where the film can show off the monster.

However, it is the idea that makes the film watchable. The performances, as well as the presentation, lean into its low quality, delivering a self-aware comedy for the ages. Everything from the makeup to special effects is obviously played for laughs. Numerous kills in Insectula! make the best of its low budget, but one scene, in particular, should be discussed as one of the funniest scenes in cinema. Insectula! isn’t trying to be a Best Picture winner, but it creates one of the outright most entertaining films in existence by understanding it isn’t.

3/4 Thankskilling Created an Iconic Horror Villain

Absolutely nothing about Thankskilling and its main antagonist should work. The idea of a group of friends in a fight for survival against a slasher on Thanksgiving isn’t necessarily a bad idea, as holiday-centric horror movies such as My Bloody Valentine and Black Christmas are cult classics, but the film dials the idea to eleven by making the villain an evil turkey. The villain, named Turkie, is the reanimated spirit who seeks revenge every 505th Thanksgiving… by killing people as a wisecracking turkey.

Turkie is what happens when the comedic elements of Freddy Krueger are combined with a bird. The film has an easy story to follow, but Turkie steals the show. He has highly memorable one-liners, hilarious kills, and a sidesplitting scene where he wears a man’s face as a disguise. There are few Thanksgiving horror movies, but Thankskilling stands strong as the best by proxy.

2/4 Plan 9 From Outer Space Is Legendary

Ed Wood was officially christened the worst director of all time, so his magnum opus of bad was bound to make this list, which also was awarded worst of all time. Plan 9 from Outer Space is a combination of cheese and camp, with an unintelligible plot that also has the distinction of being the great Bela Lugosi’s last film. The plot centers around aliens who look to destroy humanity with reanimated ghouls in order to save the world.

This convoluted idea is enough to generate interest but reaches legendary status with just how cheap the production is, even for the 1950s. The spaceships are literally toys on a fishing line, and the ghouls are vampires and zombies. The continuity is nonexistent as scenes shift from night to day at the drop of a dime, and outdoor shots clearly cast shadows on the sky. There isn’t enough that can be said about Plan 9 from Outer Space because it does absolutely nothing right, which makes it one of the funniest viewing experiences in film.

1/4 Manos: The Hands of Fate May Be Horror’s Worst Movie

Among every film on this list, Manos: The Hands of Fate may structurally be the worst of all time. The 1966 film that was made on a $10k budget follows a family who becomes lost in the desert, only to find a strange house where a cult leader, his brides, and a goat-legged caretaker resides. The family tries to escape, but they’re drawn deeper into the Master’s fiendish plans. The film isn’t long and is relatively straightforward, but seeing it onscreen shows how abysmal it really is.

Manos is full of incredibly shoddy filmmaking, which is legendary in its crappiness. The camera only shot in 31-second increments and couldn’t record sound, so the film was dubbed by three people in post. The framing is completely off on takes, and multiple extended moments are left in, including the slate, the director/actor mouthing “cut,” and bad focusing. The dialogue throughout Manos is repeated twice back to back, and the caretaker, named Torgo, is… less than sober throughout filming. The plot, while simple, makes no sense in combination with the dialogue, and plot lines are brought up and dropped suddenly. No film fails on as many levels as Manos, but it is an absolute gem of bad filmmaking and one that has to be seen to be believed.