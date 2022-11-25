Three-year-old girl killed in M6 crash after car drove ‘wrong way’





The three-year-old died last Saturday (November 19) on the day of the incident and her mother and a male passenger both suffered serious injuries and are in hospital. The driver of the Porsche, a 79-year-old man was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said that they believe the Porsche was travelling the wrong way the southbound carriageway of the M6 near Leyland. The Lancashire Constabulary are appealing for further information from members of the public in the area at that time. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashboard camera footage should contact the police on 101, quoting log 1102 on November 19, 2022. Lancashire Constabulary said: “We are again appealing for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage after a fatal road traffic collision on the M6 at Leyland.

“It happened last Saturday (November 19) at approximately 5:49pm when a Porsche Boxster was in collision with a Vauxhall Meriva on the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 28. “Tragically two people were killed, three-year-old Faye Dawson who was travelling in the Meriva, and a 79-year-old man who was driving the Porsche Boxster.” The police added: “Investigating officers suspect the Porsche Boxster was travelling in the wrong direction on the carriageway when the collision happened, having entered the motorway at junction 28 via the southbound slip road.” Faye’s family paid tribute to the young girl on Thursday calling her “precious” and “funny”. READ MORE: Meghan Markle faces split loyalties ahead of crunch clash tonight

Sgt Craig Booth from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This collision has left both families grieving in a way most of us will never understand. “On behalf of Lancashire Police and the investigation team I would like them to know our thoughts are with them all, they are being supported by specially trained officers as a result of this traumatic incident.” He added: “I feel I also need to mention all the emergency services who attended who are also trying to come to terms with what happened.”

