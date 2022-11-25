Today on Sky Sports Racing: File Illico seeks hat-trick for Jonjo O’Neill on seasonal return at Ffos Las

There is a feast of jumping on Sky Sports Racing on Friday with busy cards at Ffos Las and Doncaster, all live from midday.

2.05 Ffos Las – In-form File Illico takes on unexposed Marco Island

Trainer Jonjo O’Neill will be hoping File Illico can pick up where he left off last season after winning four of his seven starts, including at Leicester and Chepstow to conclude his first campaign over fences.

The seven-year-old thrived with the bigger obstacles over two miles but now steps up in distance for the first time for the two-mile-three-furlong DragonBet Yma O Hyd Handicap Chase against 10 rivals.

Another making their first start of the season is lightly-raced five-year-old Marco Island from the Anthony Honeyball team, a winner of a Chepstow bumper and a maiden hurdle at the same track in February.

Dan Skelton’s Real Stone has not been seen for 611 days having seemingly run into a problem or two since winning over hurdles at Hereford in March 2021.

Caswell Bay, for Evan Williams, appeared twice over fences in February this year, putting in a much-improved effort behind Tile Tapper on his latest start.

Image:

Caswell Bay’s last victory came at Chepstow in January 2020





1.45 Doncaster – Mackenberg and Topofthecotswolds battle it out in feature

Top-weight Mackenberg looks the one to beat in the feature at Doncaster, a strong renewal of the Kellys Soft Mix Handicap Chase (1.45) over two miles and three furlongs.

Donald McCain’s seven-year-old is unbeaten in four starts over fences, after making a winning return at Ayr last month under Brian Hughes.

Topofthecotswolds is a five-time winner over fences and arrives on the back of a victory at Ludlow earlier this month. He will sport first-time cheekpieces for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies.

Course-and-distance winners Barton Knoll – winner of the race last year – and Nocte Volatus also hold claims.

Image:

Topofthecotswolds (right) and Soldier Of Love battle it out at Worcester





2.40 Ffos Las – Debut winner Presenting Jeremy makes handicap debut

Joining Real Stone on the trip to South Wales, Skelton’s Presenting Jeremy returns from 562 days off and is an intriguing runner in the class three DragonBet The Bookmaker Of Wales Handicap Hurdle (2.40).

The seven-year-old was an emphatic winner at Worcester on debut and will make his handicap debut off a mark of 122, with Bridget Andrews booked to ride.

Image:

Presenting Jeremy clears a hurdle on the way to victory on debut at Worcester





Making just his third start under rules after victory on debut at Exeter, Trelawne will top the weights for Kim Bailey and David Bass. He was beaten at odds-on back at that track next time and is another making his handicap debut.

Franco d’Aunou is a solid yardstick for the Venetia Williams yard and could put his experience to good use, with 10 previous starts over hurdles, including a victory at this track, under his belt.

Friday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Ffos Las and Doncaster live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, November 25