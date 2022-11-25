Top Industrial IT Services Stocks You Can Buy Today

There are many ways to invest in the industrial sector. The industry is fragmented, with different players competing in a wide range of niche subsectors. There are also plenty of pure-play industrial stocks listed on the market that have invested heavily in technology to improve their operations and streamline their businesses. Alternatively, investors can look at broader IT services funds, which offer a basket of stocks from various sectors within information technology. Investing in the right industrial stocks can be a lucrative long-term bet if you choose your stocks wisely, keeping an eye out for companies that not only invest heavily in IT but also have potential to grow their business through digital transformation. Here are some of the best industrial IT services stocks you can buy today:

DXC Technologies

DXC Technologies is a U.S.-based IT services company and a spin-off from the parent company of the same name. DXC focuses on providing a wide range of services to clients in the industrial, healthcare and public sectors. The company’s services include IT transformation, cyber security, business consulting and analytics, systems integration, and infrastructure management. DXC has a strong presence in the U.K. and U.S., as well as in Australia and India. DXC has a market cap of $12.5 billion and a forward P/E ratio of 15.8. DXC’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 3.2% over the last five years. The company expects its revenue to grow by between 1.6% and 3.2% in fiscal year 2020. DXC’s operating margin has been mostly declining since fiscal year 2015. DXC has made significant investments in transforming its business and in digital technologies over the last five years, which has led to higher research and development spending and lower profit margins.

Cisco

Cisco is a U.S.-based telecommunication and IT services company. Cisco’s products and services are used in the Internet of Things, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity. Cisco’s Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) business is a strategic focus for the company as it expands its business in the industrial sector. The company also has a partnership with Microsoft for the Azure for IIoT cloud platform. Cisco employs a wide range of technologies to support its industrial clients. These include artificial intelligence, machine learning, and edge computing. Cisco has a market cap of $172 billion and a forward P/E ratio of 15.7. Cisco’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 0.7% over the last five years. The company expects its revenue to grow by between 0.6% and 1.2% in fiscal year 2020. Cisco’s operating margin has been declining since fiscal year 2013. Cisco’s declining profit margins are as a result of its strategic shift towards IoT, big data, and cloud computing, which has led to higher research and development spending and lower profit margins.

Infosys

Infosys is an Indian IT services company that provides a wide range of business consulting, application development, IT services, and engineering services. The company’s offerings include digital transformation and automation, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing. Infosys’s solutions are deployed in a wide range of sectors including financial services, healthcare, retail, etc. Infosys has a market cap of $24.4 billion and a forward P/E ratio of 18.3. Infosys’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 1.3% over the last five years. The company expects its revenue to grow by between 1.5% and 2.5% in fiscal year 2020. Infosys’s operating margin has been declining since fiscal year 2017. The company has made significant investments in transforming its business and in digital technologies over the last five years, which has led to higher research and development spending and lower profit margins.

International Business Machines (IBM)

IBM is an U.S.-based diversified technology company that provides a wide range of products and services, including IT services. IBM’s offerings include AI, blockchain, data analytics, automation, cloud computing, etc. The company has a strong presence in the banking and insurance sectors. IBM’s partnership with insurance giant Prudential for the use of blockchain for governance and risk management has been fruitful. The company’s partnership with shipping giant Maersk for the use of blockchain for supply chain management has also been successful. IBM has a market cap of $108 billion and a forward P/E ratio of 14.7. IBM’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 1.7% over the last five years. The company expects its revenue to grow by between 1.5% and 2.5% in fiscal year 2020. IBM’s operating margin has been declining since fiscal year 2010. IBM’s declining profit margins are as a result of its strategic shift towards AI, data analytics, and cloud computing, which has led to higher research and development spending and lower profit margins.

Microsoft

Microsoft is a U.S.-based diversified technology company. The company’s offerings include AI, blockchain, data analytics, automation, cloud computing, etc. Microsoft’s partnership with British Petroleum has been fruitful and has enabled the company to deliver impactful solutions to BP’s operations. Microsoft’s partnership with car manufacturer Ford has also been successful. Microsoft has a market cap of $814 billion and a forward P/E ratio of 19.8. Microsoft’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 1.3% over the last five years. The company expects its revenue to grow by between 1.5% and 2.5% in fiscal year 2020. Microsoft’s operating margin has been declining since fiscal year 2012. Microsoft’s declining profit margins are as a result of its strategic shift towards AI, data analytics, and cloud computing, which has led to higher research and development spending and lower profit margins.

Oracle

Oracle is a U.S.-based diversified technology company that provides a wide range of products and services, including IT services. Oracle’s offerings include AI, blockchain, data analytics, automation, cloud computing, etc. The company is one of the largest providers of business software. Oracle’s partnership with General Motors for the use of blockchain for supply chain management has been fruitful. Oracle’s partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense for the use of blockchain for supply chain management has also been successful. Oracle has a market cap of $116 billion and a forward P/E ratio of 24.7. Oracle’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 1.0% over the last five years. The company expects its revenue to grow by between 0% and 2% in fiscal year 2020. Oracle’s operating margin has been declining since fiscal year 2016. Oracle’s declining profit margins are as a result of its strategic shift towards AI, data analytics, and cloud computing, which has led to higher research and development spending and lower profit margins.

Summing up

The industrial sector is growing in importance as a key driver of economic growth. For investors, this presents an opportunity to profit from the sector through industrial stocks. There are many industrial stocks that are investing in IT to streamline their operations and improve their competitiveness. These stocks can be a lucrative investment for long-term investors if you choose your stocks wisely, keeping an eye out for companies that not only invest heavily in IT but also have potential to grow their business through digital transformation. When investing in industrial stocks, it is important to make sure that you choose the right companies that not only invest heavily in IT but also have potential to grow their business through digital transformation. Crucial to your decision should be the company’s track record in digital transformation, its ability to produce innovative solutions, and its willingness to invest in cutting-edge technologies.