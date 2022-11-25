Tower of Fantasy server transfers imminent, but they’re a mess

Tower of Fantasy server transfers have been requested over and over again by the anime game‘s playerbase and, while Hotta has finally given us a release date, there are a lot of things you’ll have to bear in mind when transferring.

Server transfers have been a long time coming in Hotta Studio’s animated MMORPG adventure, but there’s been several snags along the way that have prevented their release.

Several unfortunate bouts of emergency maintenance and an ongoing battle against hackers left the feature shelved for a while, but the devs have finally revealed when we’ll be able to see it in action – and thankfully it’s just around the corner.

Tower of Fantasy server transfers will go live “between December 2022 and January 2023,” Hotta writes, clarifying “once we have a confirmed date, we will be sure to share it with you.”

The post then goes on to answer a few different questions about the service, but a few features certainly raise an eyebrow. For me, the most controversial is that if you transfer a character to a server where you already have one, your new character replaces the old one.

“Please ensure you don’t already have an existing character registered in the destination server. If that’s the case, the current character data will be replaced,” the devs reveal, going on to highlight “you will need to select a new name if your name is taken on the destination server.”

For me, this is a little confusing. MMORPGs like World of Warcraft or New World often allow you to create a bunch of characters on the same server, meaning you can craft different in-game personas for different purposes and rotate through them depending on what your guild is doing. Hotta’s approach seems incredibly limited – especially given the game is marketed as an MMO with a focus on teamplay and dungeons.

Another thing that seems a bit bizarre is that players can only transfer to an “older server,” described as “servers that were live on the same day” of the transfer request. Again, this isn’t ideal, because if all of your friends start playing the game next year on a new server, you’ll be unable to transfer to it. You can always create a new character, but that means you’re right back at the beginning again.

Tower of Fantasy server transfers will cost 500 Tanium, but Hotta is issuing a free server transfer ticket before the feature goes live, so you can either use it immediately or keep it in your back pocket for later. Additionally, it’s worth noting that some features won’t transfer, including “in-game social network lists, some leaderboard rankings, and Wormhole points.”

While I’m excited to see this system finally appear, I’d be lying if I said that it’s what I imagined. The whole thing feels a little half-baked, and certainly doesn’t quite hold up against competitors. In the same vein as good ol’ Cyberpunk 2077, I’d rather wait for a little longer and get a fully realised, fleshed out server transfer system, instead of something that seems unfinished.

If the new system is an answer to your prayers, though, be sure to check out all of the upcoming Tower of Fantasy banners to determine whether or not you need to start saving. We also have a list of all of the current Tower of Fantasy codes to help you accrue some currency in advance.