Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: spoke to European Commission chief, discussed energy

Nov 25 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said he had spoken to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and discussed cooperation on ensuring energy stability for his country.

Zelenskiy made the comments in a Twitter post but did not give details. He also said he had thanked von der Leyen for starting work on a fresh sanctions package against Russia.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.