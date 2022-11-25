Upcoming Movie May Lead To Quentin Tarantino’s Retirement

After years in the industry, news of Quentin Tarantino’s retirement after his tenth film has been circulating.

Multi-Awarded director and writer Quentin Tarantino spoke up on his retirement plans after his tenth film. His films are well-known for pop culture, violence, and dark humor. His recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, hit the theatres in 2019 and received numerous awards. Tarantino made his directorial debut in 1992’s Reservoir Dogs at the Sundance Film Festival.

Years later, Tarantino made other critically acclaimed movies which marked his director status in the movie industry. With the violence and racial slurs in his films, he has also gained criticism. He just knocked off his critics, saying that his movies are not for them. Tarantino was also criticized for not standing up against Harvey Weinstein. The latter made headlines after his issues on violence against women. The two had a complicated relationship since Weinstein produced most of his movies.

Tenth Film of Quentin TarantinoMight Be His Last

In a recent interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, Quentin Tarantino’s retirement plans popped into the discussion. He mentioned that he has been doing movies for 30 years, and it’s time to wrap up. Tarantino said:

“I don’t want to become this old man who’s out of touch. I’m feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now”.

During a recent discussion with YMH Studios, the director clarified the reason why his tenth film may be his last. He mentioned that he had done everything he wanted to do. Tarantino has reached the peak of his directing career and wants to leave at that level.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to do. I’ve had just an amazing career. I’ve had amazing amount of luck, amazing good fortune. I had no idea that the audience— in fact, if I had to guess I’d have guessed that the audience wouldn’t accept my movies. And that ended up not being the case. And I’ve been able to work in this business at the highest level a director can work. I wanna leave at that high level. I wanna leave where a new Quentin Tarantino movie coming out is an event. I don’t wanna be just that— “I remember when I was so into him. I remember when I was so passionate— I remember when I had that shit on my wall. He’s fun and everything, but he’s an old man, he’s not the same thing, and he’s out of touch.”

Image: IMBD

What’s Next After Quentin Tarantino’s Retirement

Quentin Tarantino’s retirement has made a buzz in the film industry. Fans are yet to wait for his tenth film since it is still in the early stages of development. With most of Tarantino’s films marked as Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, fans will indeed watch out for his upcoming and possibly “last” film.

Some notable directors who have retired early include Steven Soderbergh, famous for Ocean’s series and Magic Mike. In a 2014 interview, he said he was done with cinema, and movies just didn’t matter much anymore. After a brief hiatus, he returned to the big screen with his 2017 movie, Logan Lucky. The film flopped at the box office but was a hit with the critics.

With news about Quentin Tarantino’s retirement, others say it may be a marketing tactic to entice fans to watch his remaining films. In a Vanity Fair interview, he mentioned that instead of directing movies, he might write plays and tv shows. With Tarantino’s passion for directing and creativity, his tenth and final movie will surely be well-received by his fans and critics.

Even if Quentin Tarantino’s retirement plans are still in the works, he will immortalize his legacy with his 10-canon film. Should he return to filmmaking years after his retirement, he must ensure that it wouldn’t affect his 10-film canon. Rumors of his possible tenth film include a Star Trek film or a third Kill Bill film. Since Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 are considered to be a single movie, the third Kill Bill film might be his possible tenth film.

Fans and critics will just have to watch out for his announcement on whatever will be his tenth film.