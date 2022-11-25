Vera Wang perfume shoppers say ‘smells gorgeous’ has £40 off on Amazon





Hundreds of retailers have been releasing early deals this year, and Amazon has launched deals across all categories so shoppers can pick up items from their wishlists for cheaper.

Amazon has slashed hundreds of products, but some are worth investing in more than others, as the discounts are over half price. Fragrances are often popular Christmas gifts, and getting one for a bargain price is a handy way to get ahead of Christmas shopping, while saving money. The Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette has been slashed from £60 to £15.99, saving shoppers £44. Buy: Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette (£15.99)

The discounted bottle is 100ml, and the scent features base notes of amber and vanilla, and the description says it’s ”sheer, fruity floral – rich with vanilla and brimming with exotic flowers and succulent fruits.” The perfume is listed as Amazon’s number one bestselling scent in the Women’s Eau de Toilette section, so it’s a good deal considering how popular the product is. Fragrance lovers should note that this is one of the highest discounts available on Amazon’s Black Friday sale when it comes to perfume. The perfume comes in a purple, decorative bottle with a crown, which shoppers are calling ”gorgeous”.

The perfume has racked up 45,000 reviews, with some calling it ‘a beautiful smell’. Sab said: ”A gorgeous scent! My favourite by far!” Carla commented: ”I love Vera Wang, it’s a beautiful smell that lasts a long time. Lots of comments on how nice it is. Smell like a princess!” Kay Morgan also added: ”This is beautiful floral smell lasts forever I can still smell it the next day. Gorgeous bottle got it in the prime sale. Bonus!!!!”

