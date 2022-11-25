Vernon and District Family History Society open house offers look into the past – Vernon News

Photo: Museum and Archives of Vernon

The Vernon and District Family History Society is 40 years old, and to celebrate they are inviting the public to an open house where they can find out more about their own history.

The gathering will be held at the society’s resource centre, in the lower level of Peace Lutheran Church, 1204 30th Ave., this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Entry is at the southeast corner of the church’s parking lot.

The society began with a meeting of 10 people from Armstrong, Lumby, Falkland and Vernon on Nov. 24, 1982.

The original participants had previously attended a seminar on family history and genealogy given by UBC’s Interior program at the Kalamalka Centre of Okanagan College.

Since then, the society’s membership has held regular meetings, provided workshops and other training sessions on family history research, and organized public seminars.

It has also developed a resource centre for family history research that contains a library of some 1,900 publications and a computer lab giving members free access to Ancestry and Findmypast, two of the major paid subscription sites for family history research.

Since 2018, the resource centre has been an affiliate library to FamilySearch, a non-profit family history organization dedicated to connecting families across generations.