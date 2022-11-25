Was TWD’s Death Toll Too Low? Did Wednesday Channel Harry Potter? Was Yellowstone Too Punchy? And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Fire Country, The Walking Dead, The Good Doctor and Wednesday!

1 | On Fire Country, why was the fallen Instagrammer only accessible by helicopter/belaying rescue? There was a lakeshore right where she landed.

2 | Were you relieved that more Walking Dead characters weren’t killed off in the series finale… or, as sick as it sounds, kinda let down? Would anyone not have preferred to see Lance eat despicable Pamela’s face than see her thrown in jail? Where was Negan’s wife throughout the whole episode? And despite how inevitable it was, wasn’t it still thrilling to get a glimpse of Rick and Michonne in the end?

3 | We know that Yellowstone‘s Beth is impulsive, but having just gotten her father elected governor, would she really then get into a bar brawl that’s almost guaranteed to embarrass him?

4 | After the pianist got taken away by EMTs, wouldn’t the better play for The White Lotus‘ Mia have been to sit at the piano and start wowing the crowd (and maybe Valentina) with her singing? (“Better to ask for forgiveness than permission” and all that?) And would ultra-forthright Harper really have not simply asked her husband about the condom wrapper?

5 | On East New York, how relieved were you when Stan’s wife unexpectedly appeared at the restaurant, after lying about leaving the house to go to the doctor?

6 | Did anyone else/other parents out there happen to notice that this week’s NCIS: Los Angeles guest-starred not one but two (2) A.N.T. Farm alumni, Dominic Burgess and Piper Curda?

7 | On NCIS, how did Charlie know REACT Agent Knight had a sister? (What was his plan if Robin wasn’t single?) And is anyone going to review past episodes to see if Jess in fact always wears that watch?

8 | For an episode of The Neighborhood about supporting local businesses, wouldn’t it have made more sense for the Butlers and the Johnsons to attempt to save a struggling business actually worth saving, rather than Mr. Friendly’s unhygienic (and poorly stocked) Bargain Mart?

9 | Were you surprised that The Good Doctor‘s 100th episode didn’t mark the milestone in a bigger way? Or use the hour to reflect on one of its central relationships (e.g. Shaun and Lea, Shaun and Glassman) versus Shaun’s difficulty with surgical newbie Powell?

10 | How was New Amsterdam‘s Lauren allowed to be the doctor on her sister’s case? Isn’t that a conflict of interest?

11 | The Winchesters/Supernatural viewers, did John getting possessed give you Sam-in-“Born Under a Bad Sign” vibes?

12 | Was Andor‘s four-story tall Maarva hologram a bit too hi-res, coming from low-powered Bee and given how staticky Princess Leia’s will be years from now? And were you disappointed that nothing came of Luthen standing right next to Syril, the one person who could ID him/the voice of “Axis”?

13 | Are we to assume The Santa Clauses‘ Scott only interviewed two candidates — Peyton Manning and Kal Penn’s Simon Choksi — before choosing Simon as his successor? And why were Cal and Sandra unable to recognize their father upon their arrival in Chicago? Had they never seen a photo of Scott from before he was Santa Claus?

14 | Did Wednesday‘s Edgar Allen Poe Cup remind anyone else of Harry Potter‘s Triwizard Cup? And don’t you wish that scene was much longer? And did you catch Rings of Power‘s Sophia Nomvete in Episode 3?

15 | Did you tear up when Survivor‘s above-the-knee amputee Noelle came from behind to conquer the balance beam and win the reward challenge? And secondly, would you have voted her out at this stage of the game?

16 | How did Chucky get approved for his very own credit card? And now that the season is over, what was your favorite kill from Season 2?

17 | Sex Lives of College Girls fans, how long do you give it before Jackson’s comment to Kimberly that she’s hot leads to something more?

18 | On Fleishman Is in Trouble, is it eerie how convincingly the four stars all slip back into playing their much younger selves in the ’90s flashbacks? Or is it just because we remember them all looking like that on TV around that time?

19 | Couldn’t Bebe Rexha’s Thanksgiving halftime show on CBS have come with a motion sickness warning or something?

20 | How did The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special guest star Kevin Bacon not correct the script that said his Friday the 13th character was killed by Jason?

Hit the comments with your answers — and any other Qs you care to share!