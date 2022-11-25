We look at Cole Hauser’s transformation into Rip on Yellowstone

“We looked like we were brother and sister! So we kind of had to make sure that wouldn’t be the case.”

The star continued: “[Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan said], ‘I don’t want to do it to her, but what do you think about dying your hair?’ Because I’ve dyed it for other stuff that I’ve done.”

Adding to Jenny McCarthy on her show in 2021: “They liked that look, and it’s kind of a harder look. Your eyes pop a little bit more.”

So, Hauser changed his hair colour to add to Rip’s dangerous look with the character often bumping off people on John’s orders.