Categories
Showbiz

We look at if Netflix reality series Too Hot to Handle is scripted


Along with Too Hot to Handle, Desiree is now busy with several other projects including Channel 4’s The Horne Section, a series from the mind of Taskmaster creator Alex Horne.

In the show Desiree plays the fictional Thora, the eponymous band’s producer which she described as a “chunky role”.

She is also going to be taking on the lead in a Sky short film called Diane From Accounts, which will be coming in early 2023.

Desiree plays the title Diane, who works for charity when she makes a shocking discovery in the trust’s finances, which sends on a Breaking Bad-esque journey.

She is also continuing with stand-up and panel show appearances with Desiree having plenty in the pipeline.

Too Hot to Handle season 4 launches on Netflix on December 7 and part 2 drops on December 14





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: