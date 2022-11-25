Weekly Music Guide – 25.11.2022 – COOL AS LEICESTER

This weekly music guide is brought to you in partnership with PPL PRS Ltd. Big thanks for their ongoing support of local acts and venues.

Botown – Saturday 26 November

2Funky Music Cafe

Botown are a super-tight band of multicultural musicians that perform Bollywood grooves reborn with a unique soul funk twist. This highly charged group combine the glamour of Bollywood and the charisma of soul. Expect to hear hit songs by RD Burman, Asha Bhosle, AR Rahman, Lata, Kishore Kumar, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Alisha and more, in a way you’ve never heard them before!

Placebo – Tuesday 29 November

De Montfort Hall

Placebo’s angsty anthems have taken them from cult band to worldwide success, with hits including ‘Nancy Boy’ and ‘Pure Morning’. Over the course of more than 25 years, and over 13 million album sales, Placebo have shown themselves to be masters at cataloguing the human condition.

The Jam’d – Friday 2 December

The Musician

Widely regarded now as the Uk’s most authentic and leading tribute to The Jam, The Jam’d are totally committed to giving an unforgettable, authentic performance with all the energy, passion and style of the Woking 3. As full time touring professional musicians, and massive Jam fans themselves, the band don’t “try to be” or “pretend to be” The Jam, but rather put on a performance from the heart and soul, drawing on all their memories, experiences and love of what was the country’s biggest band in their day.

Forgotten Futures – Saturday 3 December

The Y Theatre

Forgotten Futures is an all-day, multi-stage event which collects together a musically diverse programme of artists from across the UK for immersive performances in spectacular and unusual environments. We aim to be an ‘accessible’ experimental event – challenging but without pretence. Interesting, but still exciting.

Gareth John The Story of Swing – Sunday 4 December

The Y Theatre

Hosted by renowned singer and entertainer Gareth John with 20 piece big band, Jazz Colossus, this brand new show for 2022 will take you on a journey through the much-loved style of swing and big band music through the hits of Bobby Darin, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr, right through to modern day crooners such as Michael Bublé and Harry Connick Jr.

Boston Manor – Thursday 8 December

O2 Academy Leicester

A punk / emo / pop-punk five piece from Blackpool who formed in 2013. The band quickly began making waves in the underground punk scene and started touring nationally. Their influences include Blink 182, Taking Back Sunday and The Story So Far.

•••• INTERVIEW: The Bootleg Beatles The Bootleg Beatles are back at De Montfort Hall on Saturday 3 December for their annual feel good show. One of the UK’s most successful and best loved tribute bands, The Bootleg Beatles have played major festivals, headlined arenas and continue to sell out performances across the world. We caught up with Steve White (Paul in the show) to find out more. How would you describe The Bootleg Beatles’ live show for anyone who’s never seen you live? A nostalgic fun family friendly show with audience participation, great costumes and great music Which song from the collection gets the best response? Best response is always Hey Jude Which are your favourite songs to perform? I don’t really have a favourite to perform, I just love them all. What was it about The Beatles that inspired you to form the band? Although I wasn’t involved in forming the Bootlegs, no one can deny how incredible The Beatles music was and still is. You’ve played some big shows and festivals, what is it about The Bootleg Beatles that you think has made you one of the most successful tribute acts? I think it’s down to the love of the band, passion, dedication, an eye for detail and a lot of hard work. These are attributes you can’t buy unlike clothes guitars and amplifiers etc. The Bootleg Beatles will be at De Montfort Hall on Saturday 3 December. Tickets are on sale now. ••••

