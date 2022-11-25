When Is Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Starting?

End of Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 & Modern Warfare 2

Players and fans of the COD franchise are closely monitoring the battle pass timers slowly tick away into the start of the next season. If you are one of those who purchased the battle pass, you will want to complete all 20 sectors and get your hands on the Olympus King Zeus Operator skin.

According to the countdown timer on the battle pass, Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 is expected to end on 1st February 2023 and you can spot this on the bottom right corner of the battle pass combat map. Notably, this timer counts down the days, hours, and minutes left in the season and allows players to plan well in advance and complete the pass at a leisurely pace.

But players should keep in mind that the roadmap for the season could undergo changes along the way and the start of the new season is not yet officially confirmed. The good news, however, is that the average season length is approximately two months and the first seasons of both games went live on 16th November.

Infinity Ward is expected to release additional content mid-season including new Operators Klaus and Gaz, the Chimera assault rifle, and the Shipment multiplayer map.