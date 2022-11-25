When Is Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Starting?

Infinity Ward made it very clear that it wants to shake up the ecosystem of battle royale with Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 as it introduced a new map alongside reworked gameplay systems. Notably, Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 dropped alongside the first season of Call of Duty (COD) Modern Warfare 2 on 16th November, linking both the games’ seasons. Warzone 2.0’s Season 1 excited players by including the brand-new DMZ (dematerialized zone) mode, a new backpack system, and also other features including proximity chat among others. With Season 1 of both games underway, fans are already curious as to what is coming their way in Season 2. This article will explore the end of Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 and the start dates for the following ones.
End of Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 & Modern Warfare 2
Players and fans of the COD franchise are closely monitoring the battle pass timers slowly tick away into the start of the next season. If you are one of those who purchased the battle pass, you will want to complete all 20 sectors and get your hands on the Olympus King Zeus Operator skin.
According to the countdown timer on the battle pass, Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 is expected to end on 1st February 2023 and you can spot this on the bottom right corner of the battle pass combat map. Notably, this timer counts down the days, hours, and minutes left in the season and allows players to plan well in advance and complete the pass at a leisurely pace.
But players should keep in mind that the roadmap for the season could undergo changes along the way and the start of the new season is not yet officially confirmed. The good news, however, is that the average season length is approximately two months and the first seasons of both games went live on 16th November.
Infinity Ward is expected to release additional content mid-season including new Operators Klaus and Gaz, the Chimera assault rifle, and the Shipment multiplayer map.
What do we know about Season 2?
Players can expect to see more content drop mid-season and this could potentially be anywhere between late December and early January. Talking about Season 2, there is not much currently known about it but players could see the return of fan-favorite maps like Terminal, Favela, Highrise, and Quarry, according to leaks.
Meanwhile, Treyarch Studios confirmed on Twitter that ranked play in Modern Warfare 2 will make its way into the game in 2023.
With players also complaining about the User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) in Modern Warfare 2, there’s a chance that we could see changes in these elements in the next season.
That’s all we have in store about Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. We will keep you updated as the roadmap becomes clearer.