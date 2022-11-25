Wilderness Festival announces headliners – Here’s where to get tickets





Wilderness Festival 2023 just made its first exciting line-up announcement of the year. They revealed The Chemical Brothers, Christine and the Queens and Fatboy Slim will all be heading up the exciting festival, which takes place from Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6, 2023. Tickets for the event are out now, and you can see all the artists below.

Where can you buy Wilderness Festival 2023 tickets? Wilderness Festival 2023 tickets are out now and available on Ticketmaster. There are a variety of ticket types available, including: Each of these tickets also has instalment plans available. Ticket prices begin at £199 and go up to £275. Buy Wilderness Festival 2023 tickets here.

The first batch of artists announced include the aforementioned headliners, The Chemical Brothers, Christine and the Queens and Fatboy Slim – but many more have been revealed as well. Included in the line-up is Sugababes, Confidence Man, Pip Millett, Adam Handling, and Anthony Demetre to name just a few. Wilderness is also going to welcome back Ronnie Scott’s jazz institution. This year, they’ll be covering tracks from the legendary artist Aretha Franklin. This is not the final line-up, however. Wilderness announced they will also be revealing Part Two of the line-up in February 2023, and will include a batch of other artists. Buy Wilderness Festival 2023 tickets here.

Wilderness 2023 isn’t just a music festival, though. There are also opportunities for punters to better their skills. The four-day event will include a world of workshops where attendees can “hone their skills”. These events include an art studio with classes, various ancient “crafts”, and a poetry area. Buy Wilderness Festival 2023 tickets here.

