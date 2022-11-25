Windscreen defrosting trick can cause ‘lasting damage’

With winter fast approaching, drivers are waking up to frosted windows and windscreen every morning before they leave for their commute. Many will have heard of some of the most common defrosting techniques, but attempting alternative methods could see drivers make mistakes.

Some drivers will still be reeling from the Met Office’s yellow weather warnings issued yesterday, with most of southern England, Wales and the West Midlands being battered by rain and wind.

A spokesperson for LeaseCar.uk said: “Trying to scrape the windscreen of a vehicle on a cold and frosty morning can be a huge inconvenience especially before setting off to work or school.

“Every year it is almost guaranteed that drivers will use their credit card or an old CD to clear the snow from their cars, but this can cause lasting damage to a vehicle.

“Making sure the windscreen is covered with tarp or some sort of sheet can help to ease the ice build up. And there are a number of homemade solutions that can be made that act as a great alternative to de-icer.”

READ MORE: Motorists can defrost their windscreen using common objects