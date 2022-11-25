Winter Fuel Payment scheme has begun to be paid

Some 11.6 million pensioners will receive up to £600 to help pay their energy bills this winter in the form of a £300 Winter Fuel Payment and an additional £300 cost of living support payment.

The payments will be made to eligible state pensioners in England, Scotland and Wales and although some people have received them already, others will be sent out during the rest of November, December and early January.

Not everyone will receive £600 as it will depend on certain eligibility criteria – some people may only receive £250.

On the Government website, it states: “If you were born before 26 September 1956 you could get between £250 and £600 to help you pay your heating bills. This is known as a ‘Winter Fuel Payment’.”

READ MORE: Mum’s money saving tip will mean £200 extra this Christmas