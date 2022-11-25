Woman ditches date after seeing odd photo he carried in his wallet

In the end, the woman just wanted to “make a quick exit”. She continued: “Finally, to complete the humiliation, on the pavement outside, I knew he was going to go in for a kiss so I took a step back and he caught my arm and tried to pull me closer to him! I just said a firm ‘bye’ and blundered off feeling a bit shocked.”

Another forum user went on to share her most “awful” date with a man who took her to an Italian restaurant.

She explained the date was fine for the first 10 minutes but then he proceeded to plan her whole life out in front of her eyes.

He said he owned houses and that he would want her to move into one of them in a couple of weeks. He also asked her how soon could they get engaged without it looking funny.

