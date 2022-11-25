Yellowstone: Jefferson White Teases Disaster for Jimmy in Season 5

Speaking to Den of Geek at the New York premiere of season 5, White explained: “He’s spent four years getting his ass kicked, and falling off horses, and getting beat up. So it’s an amazing thing that for the first time in season five, he’s sort of found some steady footing.

“I think at the end of season four, for the first time in his life, he got to make a decision. John Dutton presented him with a decision which is a very rare thing in his life. Season five, we find him living a life that he chose, you know, maybe for the first time, which I think is a real, really incredible gift.”

But just how long is he going to be living the high life in Texas? Well, if White’s teaser is anything to go by, if we know anything about Jimmy is he’s a disaster waiting to happen, and that’s not going to change away from the Dutton ranch.

“It’s interesting, because there’s accountability that comes with that [decision], right? If you make the decision yourself, you’re responsible for the consequences of your decisions,” he told us. “I think Jimmy has been a follower his entire life. He’s been a sort of a good soldier his entire life and now for the first time he’s made some decisions about what he wants, and he’s going to have to live with the consequences of that.”

He later ominously added that “he doesn’t have a Rip down in Texas” to solve all his problems.

“We’ll find out together how well his choices pan out,” the actor added. “I’m nervous for him. I’m always nervous for him.”