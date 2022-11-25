Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date & Time

The upcoming Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4 will add a new chapter to the Dalton family chronicles.

Given what happened in the latest episode, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has to get his daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) out of a sticky situation. Here’s when to watch the next Yellowstone installment.

When to Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4

Paramount Network will premiere Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 27. Directed by Christina Voros from a script by Taylor Sheridan, the upcoming installment is titled “Horses in Heaven.” The fifth season of the appreciated series will feature 14 episodes split into two chapters. The first chunk will wrap up on December 18 following the airing of Episode 7. It’s not yet clear how long that mid-season hiatus will be. Yellowstone Season 5 comes after the debut of a prequel series titled 1883 that follows the Duttons during their arrival in Montana on the Paramount Global-owned streaming service, Paramount+ (sign-up for Paramount+ here).

“The series chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States,” reads the synopsis. “Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.”

Sheridan created Yellowstone together with John Linson. It stars Costner, Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Brecken Merrill. Additionally, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly.

Costner executive produced Yellowstone together with Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. 101 Studios co-produced and co-financed the Paramount Network original drama.