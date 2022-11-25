Yellowstone stars expose meaning behind death of Monica’s baby

“It’s brutal,” Jefferson said. “Many episodes throughout Yellowstone are John Dutton facing his own mortality.

“Facing the mortality of his legacy. So much of what he does is about protecting his family. To protect generations to come.”

Over the course of Yellowstone’s original four seasons, John has been forced to come to terms with the limited years he has left and what he’ll be leaving behind.

With his valuable ranch still coming under fire, he has taken desperate measures to ensure his children Kayce, Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) remain protected.